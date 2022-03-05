Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Whey, Spice, and Yeast Exttract.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.