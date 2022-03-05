Hover to Zoom
Tostitos® Hint of Lime Flavored Tortilla Chips
11 ozUPC: 0002840051794
Product Details
TOSTITOS tortilla chips are the life of the party. Whether you're watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, TOSTITOS pump up the fun!
- Crunchy chips for a great snack
- Gluten free product
- No artificial flavors
- No preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Whey, Spice, and Yeast Exttract.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
