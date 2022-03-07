Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Natural Flavors, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Onion Powder, Swiss Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Paprika Extracts, Yeast, and Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

