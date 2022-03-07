Tostitos Hint of Spicy Queso Flavored Tortilla Chips
Product Details
TOSTITOS tortilla chips are the life of the party. Whether you're watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, TOSTITOS chips pump up the fun!
- Crunchy chips for a great snack
- Gluten free product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Natural Flavors, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Onion Powder, Swiss Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Paprika Extracts, Yeast, and Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More