Tostitos Medium Chunky Salsa Dip
Product Details
Delicious, crowd pleasing and convenient - it can't get much better than Frito-Lay chips and dips! From entertaining friends to relaxing at home and everything in between, our perfectly blended salsas and great-tasting dips are always a hit. Mix and match them to discover your own perfect pairing!
- A little extra spice than the mild salsa
- Great for your next party or family gathering
- 24.0 oz. of TOSTITOS Chunky Salsa - Medium
- Enjoy this salsa with TOSTITOS SCOOPS! Tortilla Chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water and Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavor, and Galic Powder.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More