Tostitos® Mild Chunky Salsa Dip

24 ozUPC: 0002840003281
Delicious, crowd pleasing and convenient - it can't get much better than Frito-Lay chips and dips! From entertaining friends to relaxing at home and everything in between, our perfectly blended salsas and great-tasting dips are always a hit. Mix and match them to discover your own perfect pairing!

  • Great party snack that is enjoyable for everyone
  • Mild spice flavor for a salsa snack
  • 24.0 oz. of TOSTITOS Chunky Salsa - Mild
  • Enjoy this salsa with TOSTITOS Traditional Tortilla Chips

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water and Tomato Paste), Diced, Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavor, and Garlic Powder.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

