Tostitos® Mild Chunky Salsa Dip
Product Details
- Great party snack that is enjoyable for everyone
- Mild spice flavor for a salsa snack
- 24.0 oz. of TOSTITOS Chunky Salsa - Mild
- Enjoy this salsa with TOSTITOS Traditional Tortilla Chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water and Tomato Paste), Diced, Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavor, and Garlic Powder.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
