Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

12 ozUPC: 0002840051799
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Tostitos tortilla chips and dips are the life of the party. Whether you're watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, Tostitos are the must-have chipsto pump up the fun!

  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Crunchy chips for a great snack

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More