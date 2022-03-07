Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
12 ozUPC: 0002840051799
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Tostitos tortilla chips and dips are the life of the party. Whether you're watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, Tostitos are the must-have chipsto pump up the fun!
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Crunchy chips for a great snack
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More