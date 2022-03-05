Tostitos Scoops! Multigrain Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Tostitos Scoops! Multigrain Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Tostitos Scoops! Multigrain Tortilla Chips

10 ozUPC: 0002840003633
Product Details

TOSTITOS tortilla chips and dips are the life of the party. Whether you're watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, TOSTITOS has the must-have chips and dips to pump up the fun!

  • Multigrain tortilla chip snack the whole family will love
  • Multigrain deliciousness from the TOSTITOS brand you love

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium45mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whole Brown Rice Flour, Whole Buckwheat Flour, Sugar, Toasted Corn Germ, Salt, and Oregano Extract Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
