Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whole Brown Rice Flour, Whole Buckwheat Flour, Sugar, Toasted Corn Germ, Salt, and Oregano Extract Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

