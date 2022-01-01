Easily navigate busy city streets with a canopy that won't obstruct your vision of people passing by. Automatically opens with the touch of a button keeping one hand free when you're on the go. Ergonomic coated handle and wrist strap. Totes stands behind our umbrellas so if yours breaks, simply return it to our warranty center. Care instructions: Leave open to dry. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Easy automatic! This folding umbrella features the ease of an automatic open and close

Care instructions: Leave open to dry. Wipe clean with damp cloth

Includes carrying strap Backed by totes’ lifetime warranty – if yours breaks, simply return it to our warranty center

With the push of a button, the automatic open & close button releases the umbrella canopy, ready to keep you dry faster

Get a clear view on the world with the totes crystal-clear umbrella See clearly through the special super clear TPU Auto open button for easy-open canopy Comes with totes Umbrella Lifetime Warranty