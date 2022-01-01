This extra large totes Auto Open/Close Vented Canopy Umbrella is our largest canopy folding umbrella, boasting 55 coverage--that'll cover you and a friend. The canopy is also vented, meaning no more windy day inside-out umbrella disasters. With an ergonomic, durable handle, you'll have no problems gripping this umbrella when the rain won't let up.Totes stands behind our umbrellas so if yours breaks, simply return it to our warranty center. Care instructions: Leave open to dry. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Backed by totes’ lifetime warranty - if yours breaks, simply return it to our warranty center

Wide tie strap for easy, neat storage

Folding design for easy storage

Auto open and close -one push of the button opens the umbrella, one push closes it

NeverWet® invisible coating allows rain to roll right off so umbrella stays 4x drier -- no dripping mess!

NeverWet Technology, push button AOC ergonomic handle with grippy texture and coating offers comfort and peace of mind that it will stay securely in your hand