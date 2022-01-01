Let your style shine through even on rainy days with totes clear bubble umbrella. Enjoy full protection from wind and rain with a dome-shaped 51-inch clear bubble canopy – totally see-through coverage that protects your hair and makeup from the elements. Easily navigate busy city streets with a clear dome-shaped canopy that won't obstruct your vision or bump into people passing. Totes stands behind our umbrellas so if yours breaks, simply return it to our warranty center. Care instructions: Leave open to dry. Wipe.