Classic protection with unparalleled durability! The totes Rain Poncho is trimmed with fun fashion prints to fit your style.The adjustable drawstring hood stays secure for ultimate protection from the wind and rain. Perfectly portable with a convenient storage pocket.

Totescoat® application repels water for superior rain protection

totesCoat™ Water Repellency Application

One size fits most

Packs into its front pocket - great for travel

Side snaps for a tailored look that unsnap to make room for what you’re carrying

Adjustable drawstring hood stays in place so your head stays dry

Conveniently packs into front storage pocket for easy carrying and travel

Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors delicate cycle with cold water and mild soap. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Cool iron if necessary.