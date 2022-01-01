Hover to Zoom
Totes Women's Rain Poncho - Black
1 ctUPC: 0007940282345
Classic protection with unparalleled durability! The totes Rain Poncho is trimmed with fun fashion prints to fit your style.The adjustable drawstring hood stays secure for ultimate protection from the wind and rain. Perfectly portable with a convenient storage pocket.
- Totescoat® application repels water for superior rain protection
- One size fits most
- Packs into its front pocket - great for travel
- Side snaps for a tailored look that unsnap to make room for what you’re carrying
- Adjustable drawstring hood stays in place so your head stays dry
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors delicate cycle with cold water and mild soap. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Cool iron if necessary.