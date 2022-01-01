Totino's Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza Rolls Perspective: front
Totino's Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza Rolls Perspective: back
Totino's Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza Rolls

50 ct / 24.8 ozUPC: 0004280010954
Product Details

Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza in a crispy, golden, snackable crust. Pizza Rolls are easy to make and only take 60 seconds in the microwave.

  • Good source of iron
  • 0 Grams of trans fat
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6rolls (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Free (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken and Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Salt. Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt. Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid] Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid.), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color], Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12), Vegetable Oil, Cooked Bacon (Cured With: Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite. May Contain: Natural Smoked Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Spice, Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Bacon Fat, Maltodextrin, Smoked Flavor, L-cysteine, Dried Vinegar, Flavoring, Disodium Phosphate, Potato Maltodextrin, TBHQ (Preservative), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.