Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken and Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Sat, Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starer Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color]), Vegetable Oil. Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spice, Methylcellulose, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, TBHQ (Preservative), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More