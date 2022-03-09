Totino's™ Pepperoni Pizza Rolls
Enjoy a perfectly poppable snack with Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls. These frozen pizza rolls pack cheesy, saucy, pepperoni flavor into a crispy golden crust. Quickly make them in the oven or microwave and snack on pizza clouds of deliciousness in minutes! Perfect for parties or afternoon snacks, these rolls are made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or hydrogenated oil. Pair them with homemade dips for the ultimate crowd-pleaser. With 80 rolls per bag, these pizza rolls are easy to share (or not to share)!
- Contains one bag of Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls with 80 frozen pizza rolls
- Pepperoni pizza filling in a crispy, golden crust
- Simply pop in the oven or microwave and enjoy pizza rolls in minutes
- Great as a crowd-pleasing party appetizer or anytime snack
Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color]), Vegetable Oil. Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spice, Methylcellulose, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, TBHQ (Preservative), Natural Flavor.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
