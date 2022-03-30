Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Pepperoni Mini Snack Bites Perspective: front
Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Pepperoni Mini Snack Bites Perspective: back
Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Pepperoni Mini Snack Bites Perspective: left
Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Pepperoni Mini Snack Bites Perspective: right
Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Pepperoni Mini Snack Bites

4 ct / 3.6 ozUPC: 0004280011603
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Pepperoni Pizza in a crispy, golden, snackable crust. Pizza Rolls are easy to make and only take 60 seconds in the microwave.

  • Snack right out of the pouch!
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • No hydrogenated oil
  • 0g Trans fat
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium440mg19%
Total Carbohydrate35g13%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.3mg15%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (wheat flour, niacin, ferrous sulfate, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Tomato Puree (water, tomato paste), Water, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken, and Beef Pizza Topping (pork, mechanically separated chicken, water, soy protein concentrate, salt, contains 2% or less of: pepperoni [pork, mechanically separated chicken, beef, salt, contains 2% or less of: spices, dextrose, pork stock, lactic acid starter culture, oleoresin of paprika, flavoring, sodium ascorbate, sodium nitrite, BHA, BHT, citric acid], spices, dextrose, oleoresin of paprika, sodium ascorbate, garlic powder, natural flavors, maltodextrin, sodium nitrite, lactic acid starter culture, BHA, BHT, citric acid) , Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (water, palm oil, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, guar gum, sodium aluminum phosphate, potassium chloride, rennet casein, citric acid, sodium citrate, potassium sorbate [preservative], sodium phosphate, salt, titanium dioxide [artificial color]), Vegetable Oil. Contains less than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (water, skim milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes), Sugar, Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Spice, Methylcellulose, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (water, milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, citric acid), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, TBHQ (preservative), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
