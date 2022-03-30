Unprepared

Ingredients

Enriched Flour (wheat flour, niacin, ferrous sulfate, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Tomato Puree (water, tomato paste), Water, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken, and Beef Pizza Topping (pork, mechanically separated chicken, water, soy protein concentrate, salt, contains 2% or less of: pepperoni [pork, mechanically separated chicken, beef, salt, contains 2% or less of: spices, dextrose, pork stock, lactic acid starter culture, oleoresin of paprika, flavoring, sodium ascorbate, sodium nitrite, BHA, BHT, citric acid], spices, dextrose, oleoresin of paprika, sodium ascorbate, garlic powder, natural flavors, maltodextrin, sodium nitrite, lactic acid starter culture, BHA, BHT, citric acid) , Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (water, palm oil, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, guar gum, sodium aluminum phosphate, potassium chloride, rennet casein, citric acid, sodium citrate, potassium sorbate [preservative], sodium phosphate, salt, titanium dioxide [artificial color]), Vegetable Oil. Contains less than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (water, skim milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes), Sugar, Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Spice, Methylcellulose, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (water, milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, citric acid), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, TBHQ (preservative), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More