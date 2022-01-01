Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Cooked Pizza Topping, Made With Pork and Chicken (Sausage Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Spice, Maltodextrin (Corn, Tapioca), Natural Flavors], Water, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soy Flour, Caramel Color], Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Corn and Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Yeast Extract), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color], Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12), Vegetable Oil, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken, and Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid). Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Sweet Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Sugar, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6), Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Spice, Onion Powder, Methylcellulose, Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), TBHQ (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

