Totino's Supreme Pizza Rolls Perspective: front
Totino's Supreme Pizza Rolls

50 ct / 24.8 ozUPC: 0004280010924
Product Details

Supreme Pizza in a crispy, golden, snackable crust. Pizza Rolls are easy to make and only take 60 seconds in the microwave.

  • Good source of iron
  • 0 Grams oftrans fat
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6rolls (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium300mg12.5%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Cooked Pizza Topping, Made With Pork and Chicken (Sausage Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Spice, Maltodextrin (Corn, Tapioca), Natural Flavors], Water, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soy Flour, Caramel Color], Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Corn and Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Yeast Extract), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color], Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12), Vegetable Oil, Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken, and Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid). Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Sweet Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Sugar, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6), Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Spice, Onion Powder, Methylcellulose, Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), TBHQ (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

