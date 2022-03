Ingredients

(Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Tomato Puree (Watr, Tomato Paste), Imitation Mozarella Cheese (Water, Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil [Soybean, High Oleic Soybean and/or Oil], Rennet Casin, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color]), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, High Oleic Soybean and/or Canola Oil). Contains Less Than 2& of: Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6), Imitation Monterey Jack Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Rennet Casein, Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil [Soybean, High Oleic Soybean and/or Canola Oil], Potato Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phsophate, Salt, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Potato Maltodextrin, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Yeast Extract, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color], Whey Power, Natural Flavor, Anhydrous Milkfat, Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Gum Arabic, Adipic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12), Imitation Cheddar Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Rennet Casein, Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, High Oleic Soybean and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Yeast Extract, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color], Natural Flavor, Buttermilk Powder, Paprika Extract (Color), Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Propionic Acid (Preservative), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Dried Onion, Spice, Methylcellulose, Rehyddrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6), Modified Tapioca Starch, Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Dried Monterey Jack Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, TBHQ (Preservative).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

