Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil, Rennet Casein, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative], Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide [Artificial Color]), Cooked Chicken Pizza Topping Pork Added (Sausage Made With Chicken Pork Added [Mechanically Separated Chicken, Pork, Salt, and 2% or Less of: Spices, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein, Maltodextrin (from Corn and Tapioca), Caramelized Sugar, Soy Flour, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors], Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soy Flour, Caramel Color], Sodium Phosphates), Vegetable Oil, Cooked Cured Pork Pizza Topping (Canadian Style Bacon Water Added [Pork Sirloin Flips Cured With Water, Sugar, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrate), Pepperoni Seasoned Pork, Chicken and Beef Pizza Topping (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Pepperoni [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Bee, F Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrate, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Spices, Dextrose, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrate, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid). Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Rehydrated Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Modified Whey, Defatted Soy Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Methylcellulose, Spice, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Rehydrated Enzyme Modified Cheese (Water, Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), TBHQ (Preservative).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

