Tradition Hot & Spicy Chinese Instant Noodle Bowl
2.45 ozUPC: 0073537560925
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packs (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1230mg51.25%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.18mg1%
Vitamin A50Number of International Units1%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Noodle: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil (TBHQ), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt.Seasoning Sachet: Salt, Sugar, Dried Onion, Paprika Oleoresin, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Flavor Enhancers (Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Anti-oxidant (Tocopherol).Vegetable Sachet: Dried Carrot, Dried Corn
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
