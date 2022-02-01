Traditionally Used In Herbal Medicine For Skin Health. Gently Fruity And Floral. Some Of Our Favorite Red Clover Comes From The Sunlit Meadows Of Albania, Where Harvesters Collect It By Hand. Unlike Other Teas That Include Stems And Leaves, This Restorative Tea Features The Fluffy Pink Blossoms Of The Clover, Traditionally Used In Herbalism To Support Skin Health.