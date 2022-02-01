Hover to Zoom
Traditional Medicinals - Herb Tea Red Clover - Case of 6 - 16 BAG
16 BAGUPC: 1003291700271
Product Details
Traditionally Used In Herbal Medicine For Skin Health. Gently Fruity And Floral. Some Of Our Favorite Red Clover Comes From The Sunlit Meadows Of Albania, Where Harvesters Collect It By Hand. Unlike Other Teas That Include Stems And Leaves, This Restorative Tea Features The Fluffy Pink Blossoms Of The Clover, Traditionally Used In Herbalism To Support Skin Health.