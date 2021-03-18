Hover to Zoom
Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Ginger Tea Bags
16 ctUPC: 0003291700706
Ginger’s pungent and peppery bite has been an international hit for centuries. This flowering plant grows easily with heat and humidity, and flourishes in subtropical and tropical climates. We created this tea using high-quality ginger rhizomes, or roots, to soothe your tummy and spice up your day.
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 fl oz)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
