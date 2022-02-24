Unleash your inner baker with Tramontina's Gourmet Deluxe Metallic Copper 16 x 11 in Ceramic Baking Tray. The tray features a durable, metallic copper Porcelain-enamel exterior and a smooth interior which provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability, while the soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware. Whether you're baking sweets for the family or treats to share, this is the perfect tray for your sheet cakes, quiches, brownies, and more!

PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free, smooth ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Dishwasher-Safe

Lifetime Warranty

Made in Italy