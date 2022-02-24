Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Cookware Set - Copper
8 pcUPC: 0001601710102
Product Details
Ultra-durable, easy to clean, chemical-free, eco-friendly, perfect for a starter kitchen, and available in colors as warm as the healthy meals you'll prepare—what's not to love about Tramontina's Style Ceramica 8 Pc Cookware Set? Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic copper porcelain enamel exterior can handle just about any culinary task with a low-effort clean-up. Each piece is crafted with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free, while riveted, ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles provide comfortable handling and control.
- PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free, smooth ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface
- Durable, porcelain-enamel exterior in a metallic copper finish is easy to clean
- Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
- Tempered glass lids
- Ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles are comfortable and riveted for added support
- Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops
- Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C
- Dishwasher-Safe
- Lifetime Warranty with imported components
- Made in Italy
Set includes:
- 8 in fry pan
- 10 in fry pan
- 1.5 Qt covered sauce pan
- 3 Qt covered sauce pan
- 5 Qt covered Dutch oven