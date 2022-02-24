Ultra-durable, easy to clean, chemical-free, eco-friendly, perfect for a starter kitchen, and available in colors as warm as the healthy meals you'll prepare—what's not to love about Tramontina's Style Ceramica 8 Pc Cookware Set? Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic copper porcelain enamel exterior can handle just about any culinary task with a low-effort clean-up. Each piece is crafted with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free, while riveted, ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles provide comfortable handling and control.

PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free, smooth ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface

Durable, porcelain-enamel exterior in a metallic copper finish is easy to clean

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Tempered glass lids

Ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles are comfortable and riveted for added support

Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops

Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C

Dishwasher-Safe

Lifetime Warranty with imported components

Made in Italy

Set includes: