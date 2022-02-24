Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper
11 inUPC: 0001601708088
Purchase Options
Product Details
Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's Gourmet Deluxe Metallic Copper 12 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle that ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware.
- Use for frying, stir-frying, and baking one-pan meals.
- PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface that is easy to clean
- Durable, metallic copper Porcelain-enamel exterior is easy to clean
- Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
- Heat- and shatter-resistant tempered glass lid allows you to monitor your cooking progress
- Ergonomically designed handle ensures comfort
- Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops
- Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C
- Dishwasher-Safe
- Lifetime Warranty with imported components
- Made in Italy.