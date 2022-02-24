Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's Gourmet Deluxe Metallic Copper 12 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle that ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware.

Use for frying, stir-frying, and baking one-pan meals.

PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface that is easy to clean

Durable, metallic copper Porcelain-enamel exterior is easy to clean

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Heat- and shatter-resistant tempered glass lid allows you to monitor your cooking progress

Ergonomically designed handle ensures comfort

Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops

Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C

Dishwasher-Safe

Lifetime Warranty with imported components

Made in Italy.