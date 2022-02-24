Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper Perspective: front
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper Perspective: left
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper Perspective: right
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper Perspective: top
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper Perspective: bottom
Tramontina Covered Deep Skillet - Copper

11 inUPC: 0001601708088
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's Gourmet Deluxe Metallic Copper 12 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle that ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware.

  • Use for frying, stir-frying, and baking one-pan meals.
  • PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface that is easy to clean
  • Durable, metallic copper Porcelain-enamel exterior is easy to clean
  • Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
  • Heat- and shatter-resistant tempered glass lid allows you to monitor your cooking progress
  • Ergonomically designed handle ensures comfort
  • Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops
  • Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C
  • Dishwasher-Safe
  • Lifetime Warranty with imported components
  • Made in Italy.