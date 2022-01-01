Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: front
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: back
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: left
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: right
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: top
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper Perspective: bottom
Tramontina Covered Dutch Oven - Copper

5 qtUPC: 0001601708093
At home on the cooktop, in the oven, and on the table, Tramointina's Style Ceramica 5 Qt Covered Dutch Oven in eye-catching Metallic Copper is a one-pot jack-of-all-trades can handle casseroles, soups, stews, side dishes, breads, cobblers, puddings—the list is practically endless. Tramontina's Style Ceramica cookware provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic ceramic exterior is durable and easy-to-clean with a smooth ceramic interior. The riveted, ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles provide extra support for comfortable handling and control. This cookware is oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C and compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops.

  • PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free, smooth ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface
  • Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
  • Tempered glass lids
  • Dishwasher-Safe
  • Lifetime Warranty with imported components
  • Made in Italy