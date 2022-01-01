At home on the cooktop, in the oven, and on the table, Tramointina's Style Ceramica 5 Qt Covered Dutch Oven in eye-catching Metallic Copper is a one-pot jack-of-all-trades can handle casseroles, soups, stews, side dishes, breads, cobblers, puddings—the list is practically endless. Tramontina's Style Ceramica cookware provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic ceramic exterior is durable and easy-to-clean with a smooth ceramic interior. The riveted, ergonomically designed silicone soft-grip handles provide extra support for comfortable handling and control. This cookware is oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C and compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops.

PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium-free, smooth ceramic interior provides a healthy, eco-friendly, quick release cooking surface

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Tempered glass lids

Dishwasher-Safe

Lifetime Warranty with imported components

Made in Italy