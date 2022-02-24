Tramontina's 5.5 Qt Enameled Cast-Iron Series 1000 Covered Round Dutch Oven is the perfect piece for experienced chefs, home cooks, busy parents, even those new to cooking or who are short of kitchen space. The one-pot jack-of-all-trades can handle casseroles, soups, stews, side dishes, breads, cobblers, puddings—the list is practically endless. Your guests will love the mouth-watering flavors enhanced by the pan's self-basting lid. Cooks will love everything else—from heat retention and even cooking, to a porcelain-enamel exterior finish that makes an easy kitchen-to-table serving option, and sturdy side handles for easy manageability.

From Kitchen to table: Rich enameled finish offers elegant kitchen to table serving.

Perfect for traditional slow simmering.

Superior heat retention and distribution

Durable porcelain-enamel: Colored enameled cast iron finishes are striking, easy to clean, and long lasting.

Stainless steel lid knob: Solid cast construction is extremely durable and oven-safe.

Self-basting condensation ridges on lid uniformly collect and direct vapors onto food

Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops.

Oven-safe up to 450°F (232°C)

Hand-wash only.

Tramontina GOURMET Collection