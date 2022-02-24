You'll reach for Tramontina's Gourmet 8 Qt Stainless Steel Covered Stock Pot when your menu requires bowls of stew, pasta and sauce, or potatoes for a large group. Part of Tramontina's Gourmet collection, the tri-ply clad stock pot is made of premium 18/10 stainless steel, an aluminum core, and a layer of magnetic stainless steel. The construction means the pot heats from all sides—not just the bottom. Designed to withstand repeated usage even in the most demanding kitchens, it also features stainless steel ergonomic handles riveted for additional support and easy maneuvering.

Oven-safe up to 500°F / 260°C

Dishwasher-safe