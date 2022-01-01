Perfect risotto for the family or your guests is easy for Tramontina's 4 Qt Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Covered Universal Pan. As is perfect pasta, perfect steamed vegetables, soups, and stews. Part of Tramontina's GOURMET Collection, the tri-ply clad sauté pan is made of premium 18/10 stainless steel, an aluminum core, and a layer of magnetic stainless steel. The construction means the sauté pan heats from all sides—not just the bottom. Designed to withstand repeated usage even in the most demanding kitchens, it also features stainless steel ergonomic handles riveted for additional support and easy maneuvering.

Oven-safe up to 500°F/260°C

Dishwasher-safe

Lifetime Warranty

Made in Brazil