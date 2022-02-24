Tramontina's Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron 11 in Square Grill Pan makes it easy to create evenly browned pan-seared red snapper or grilled ham and Gruyere on sour dough, complete with restaurant-style grill marks. Prized by cooks for superior heat distribution and retention, the grill pan with press comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain-enamel exterior finish that suitable for your cooktop and your table top. Designed with a convenient helper handle for easy lifting and two pouring lips, this one will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. A matte black porcelain-enamel, PFOA- and PTFE-free cooking surface makes also makes it easy to clean!

From Kitchen to table: Rich enameled finish offers elegant kitchen to table serving.

Perfect for searing or grilling up savory steaks

Superior heat retention and distribution

Durable porcelain-enamel: Colored enameled cast iron finishes are striking, easy to clean, and long lasting.

Stainless steel lid knob: Solid cast construction is extremely durable and oven-safe.

Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops.

Oven-safe up to 450°F (232°C)

Hand-wash only.