Tramontina's 11 in Enameled Cast-Iron Series 1000 Grill Pan in Gradated Red is a favorite of home cooks and experienced pros who appreciate its superior heat distribution and retention. The grill pan comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain-enamel exterior finish for an elegant kitchen-to-table serving option. Its matte black porcelain-enamel interior coating and raised ridges help channel away unwanted oils and grease for healthier cooking. Equipped with a convenient helper handle and two pouring lips, this pan will become a staple in your kitchen for recipes that include frying, searing, or browning—even indoor grilling! Hand-wash only.

From Kitchen to table: Rich enameled finish offers elegant kitchen to table serving.

Versatile shapes and sizes: Perfect for baking, grilling or traditional slow simmering

Superior heat retention and distribution

Durable porcelain-enamel: Colored enameled cast iron finishes are striking, easy to clean, and long lasting

Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops

Oven-safe up to 450°F / 232°C