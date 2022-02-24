Prized by cooks for heat retention and even cooking, Tramontina's 12in Enameled Cast-Iron Open Skillet comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain-enamel exterior finish for an elegant kitchen-to-table serving option. The heavy-gauge cast-iron interior is coated with a vibrant porcelain-enamel finish. Designed with sturdy side handles, this skillet is ideal for everything from frying eggs and hash browns to searing pork chops and baking cinnamon rolls. Durable, long-lasting, and easy to clean, a good cast iron skillet will be the star of your kitchen for years to come.

From Kitchen to table: Rich enameled finish offers elegant kitchen to table serving.

Perfect for searing, baking, grilling or traditional slow simmering.

Superior heat retention and distribution

Durable porcelain-enamel cast iron finishes are striking, easy to clean, and long lasting.

Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic glass and induction cooktops.

Oven-safe up to 450°F / 232°C

Hand-wash only