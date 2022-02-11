Ultra-durable, easy to clean, chemical-free, eco-friendly, and available in colors as warm as the healthy meals you'll prepare—what's not to love about Tramontina's Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10 Pc Cookware Set? Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic black porcelain enamel exterior can handle just about any culinary task with a low-effort clean-up. Each piece is crafted with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free. Riveted, ergonomically designed soft-grip cast stainless steel handles give extra support for comfortable handling and control. This cookware is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe, up to 350°F (176°C), and compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops. Made in Italy and offered under a Lifetime Warranty.

Set includes: