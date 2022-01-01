Pull out grandma's pot roast and potatoes recipe for this one. Nothing says Comfort Foods Cooked Here like Tramontina's 4 Qt Enameled Cast-Iron Series 1000 Covered Braiser. Prized by cooks for heat retention and even cooking, this enameled cast-iron braiser comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain-enamel exterior finish for elegant, and easy, kitchen-to-table serving. The self-basting condensation ridges on the lid uniformly collect and direct vapors onto food for flavor-filled savory dishes that are fall-off-the-bone moist. But don't stop there! This one is also the perfect vessel for baking dishes and even for frying. The heavy-gauge cast-iron interior is coated with an off-white, smooth, and easy-to-clean porcelain-enamel finish, and sturdy side handles making handling a filled pan more manageable. Hand-wash only.

