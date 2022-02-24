Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's 11 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a durable, black porcelain-enamel exterior and a smooth, PFOA-, PTFE-, lead- and cadmium-free ceramic interior which provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability, while the soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware. Made in Italy.

Metallic black porcelain enamel exterior is easy to clean.

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents ensure comfort.

Tempered glass lid

Compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops

Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C

Dishwasher-safe

Lifetime Warranty with imported components.