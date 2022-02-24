Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Gourmet Covered Deep Skillet - Black
11 inUPC: 0001601707990
Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's 11 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a durable, black porcelain-enamel exterior and a smooth, PFOA-, PTFE-, lead- and cadmium-free ceramic interior which provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability, while the soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware. Made in Italy.
- Metallic black porcelain enamel exterior is easy to clean.
- Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
- Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents ensure comfort.
- Tempered glass lid
- Compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops
- Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C
- Dishwasher-safe
- Lifetime Warranty with imported components.