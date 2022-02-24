Tramontina Gourmet Covered Deep Skillet - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Gourmet Covered Deep Skillet - Black Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Tramontina Gourmet Covered Deep Skillet - Black

11 inUPC: 0001601707990
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tacos, stir fry, cornbread, fried fish—Tramontina's 11 in Ceramic Covered Deep Skillet can take on a variety of dishes with ease, in professional and home kitchens alike. The skillet features a durable, black porcelain-enamel exterior and a smooth, PFOA-, PTFE-, lead- and cadmium-free ceramic interior which provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability, while the soft-grip, cast stainless steel handle ensures comfort and stability when handling cookware. Made in Italy.

  • Metallic black porcelain enamel exterior is easy to clean.
  • Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
  • Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents ensure comfort.
  • Tempered glass lid
  • Compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops
  • Oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • Lifetime Warranty with imported components.