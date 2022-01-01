Tramontina's Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Qt Covered Round Dutch Oven was made for one-pot meals, braising pot roast, slow-cooked stews, and so much more. Prized by cooks for heat retention and even cooking, it's an essential piece for any kitchen. Self-basting condensation ridges on the lid uniformly collect and direct vapors onto food for flavor-filled meats, soups, stews, breads, and cobblers, and almost any thing else. The heavy-gauge cast-iron covered Dutch oven cooking surface is coated with an off-white, smooth, and easy-to-clean, PFOA- and PTFE-free porcelain-enamel. Its integral side handles provide added support when handling a filled pot, and the cast stainless steel knob is oven-safe giving you flexibility to bake or roast at higher temperatures, up to 450°F. As an added detail, this one is available in a variety of striking colors—find one to fit your style and your taste. Hand wash only.