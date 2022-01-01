Every well-equipped kitchen needs One Big Pot. Tramontina's 6 Qt Ceramic Covered Stock Pot in black is a smart choice of both home cooks and professional chefs. Use if for your heartiest chilis, stews, and pastas, or even a one-pot seafood boil. Tramontina's Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe cookware provides simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic black porcelain enamel exterior is durable and easy-to-clean with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free. The riveted, ergonomically designed soft-grip cast stainless steel handle provides added support when handling. This cookware is oven-safe up to 350°F / 176°C and compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops. Made in Italy and offered under a Lifetime Warranty.

Metallic black porcelain enamel exterior is easy to clean.

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents

Tempered glass lid

Dishwasher-safe