Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Tramontina Gourmet Fry Pan - Black
12 inUPC: 0001601707989
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add some personality to your kitchen! Tramontina's Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 12 in Ceramic Fry Pan comes in eye-catching colors—and it more than deserves the spotlight. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic black ceramic exterior is durable and easy-to-clean with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free. The riveted, ergonomically designed soft-grip cast stainless steel handle provides added support when handling. Oven-safe up to 350°F (176°C) and compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops, use this one for all your searing and pan-frying needs! Made in Italy and offered under a Lifetime Warranty.
- Porcelain-enamel exterior: Metallic black ceramic exterior is easy to clean.
- Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution
- Soft-grip cast stainless steel handle: Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents ensure comfort.
- Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops
- Dishwasher-safe