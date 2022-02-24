Add some personality to your kitchen! Tramontina's Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 12 in Ceramic Fry Pan comes in eye-catching colors—and it more than deserves the spotlight. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic black ceramic exterior is durable and easy-to-clean with a smooth ceramic interior that is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free. The riveted, ergonomically designed soft-grip cast stainless steel handle provides added support when handling. Oven-safe up to 350°F (176°C) and compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops, use this one for all your searing and pan-frying needs! Made in Italy and offered under a Lifetime Warranty.

Porcelain-enamel exterior: Metallic black ceramic exterior is easy to clean.

Heavy-gauge aluminum construction for even heat distribution

Soft-grip cast stainless steel handle: Ergonomically designed and riveted cast stainless steel handles with soft-grip silicone accents ensure comfort.

Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops

Dishwasher-safe