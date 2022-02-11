Aspiring chefs and experienced cooks alike will appreciate Tramontina's Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 11 in Ceramic Stir-Fry. It's a reliable go-to option for a quick, healthy meal for the family, and it's easy to clean. Its heavy-gauge aluminum metallic black ceramic exterior is durable, and its smooth ceramic interior is PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free. The riveted, ergonomically designed soft-grip cast stainless steel handle provides added support for single-handed control. The stir-fry pan, as well as the entire Ceramica Deluxe cookware line, is oven-safe up to 350°F (176°C) and compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops. Made in Italy and offered under a Lifetime Warranty.

