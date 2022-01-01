The 10 in fry pan can be the workhorse of your kitchen, whether you're a home cook or a busy chef. You'll need one crafted for quality, durability, and performance. Tramontina's Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad 10 in Fry Pan fits the bill. A staple of the Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad cookware set, the fry pan is made with a three-layer construction, including stainless steel, that provides heating on all sides, and an ergonomic, riveted handle allow for easy maneuverability for scrambled eggs, pan-roasted chops, crispy fritters—even giant cookies!

Ideal for home and professional cooks

18/10 stainless steel

Tri-Ply Clad construction:

Aluminum core

Magnetic stainless steel (induction-ready)

Compatible with all cooktops

Oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C)

Dishwasher safe.

Lifetime warranty

Tramontina GOURMET Collection