Tramontina Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad Frying Pan

10 inUPC: 0001601710081
The 10 in fry pan can be the workhorse of your kitchen, whether you're a home cook or a busy chef. You'll need one crafted for quality, durability, and performance. Tramontina's Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad 10 in Fry Pan fits the bill. A staple of the Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad cookware set, the fry pan is made with a three-layer construction, including stainless steel, that provides heating on all sides, and an ergonomic, riveted handle allow for easy maneuverability for scrambled eggs, pan-roasted chops, crispy fritters—even giant cookies!

  • Ideal for home and professional cooks
  • 18/10 stainless steel
  • Tri-Ply Clad construction:
  • Aluminum core
  • Magnetic stainless steel (induction-ready)
  • Compatible with all cooktops
  • Oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C)
  • Dishwasher safe.
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Tramontina GOURMET Collection