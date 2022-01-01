Tramontina Non Stick Fry Pan Metallic Blue - 10 in. Perspective: front
Tramontina Non Stick Fry Pan Metallic Blue - 10 in.

1UPC: 0001601703972
Product Details

Features

  • Size: 10"
  • Durable porcelain enamel exterior with metallic blue finish
  • Heavy gauge aluminum construction
  • Stay cool soft touch handles
  • PFOA free colored non stick coating for effortless cleaning
  • Lavender blue color coating
  • Black Bakelite handle with soft grip coating
  • Compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass stovetops
  • Oven safe to 350 degree F (176 degree C)
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Sleeved
Specifications
  • Dimension: 18" H x 10.25" W x 2.75" L
  • Weight: 1.6 lbs

 