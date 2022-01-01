Tramontina Porterhouse Pointed Tip Steak Knife Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Porterhouse Pointed Tip Steak Knife Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Porterhouse Pointed Tip Steak Knife Set Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Tramontina Porterhouse Pointed Tip Steak Knife Set

4 pcUPC: 0001601706312
Purchase Options

Product Details

Create a steakhouse ambience and impress your guests by serving sizzling steaks–fresh from the grill, next to Tramontina's 4 piece - 5 inch Porterhouse Steak Knives. Each knife is specially crafted to precisely and effortlessly slice through the thickest steaks. Our Porterhouse steak knives marry steak house-quality with Tramontina quality for a long life and extra durability. These knives are constructed with a durable, stamped high-carbon stainless steel blade that is fully tapered and beveled, with a serrated edge. A red Polywood handle, assembled with three heavy-duty rivets gives you easy maneuverability for swift, clean cuts every time, and clean-up is easy too!

  • Set includes:4 Porterhouse Steak Knives
  • Full-tang construction stamped from high-carbon, stainless steel
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Made in Brazil