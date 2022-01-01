Tramontina's Porterhouse 4-Pc Steak Knife Set delivers exceptional sharpness, quality construction, durability, and the elegance of a steakhouse to your table. The high carbon, stainless steel, 5-in serrated blades feature serrated tips to effortlessly cut through steak, chops, and other cooked meats. Hardwood handles allow for easy grip, control, and cleanup. Made in Brazil, and offered under 25-year limited warranty.

