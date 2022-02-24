Fry, scramble, brown, saute, and sear like an experienced chef Tramontina’s 12 in Professional Fusion Fry Pan features a new Fusion Rivet System which provides a rivet-less, smooth interior cooking surface. This clever and exclusive system provides easy cooking and effortless cleanup, while maintaining all the strength and durability of a traditional riveted handle assembly, and the cast stainless steel handle features a removable, silicone, soft-grip for maneuverability. The rivet-less cooking surface, combined with the advanced PFOA-free nonstick coating, provides high performance and excellent food release. The fry pan's commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminum construction distributes heat quickly and evenly. These pans are designed and manufactured to withstand the rigors of a professional kitchen, and easily adapt to home and non-commercial use for everyday use. This cookware is NSF certified, compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops, can be used in the oven up to 400°F (204°C).

Heavy-Gauge Aluminum

Cast Stainless Steel Handle with Three Solid Rivets

Removable Silicone Grip

Dishwasher-safe

Lifetime Warranty