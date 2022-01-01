Hover to Zoom
Tramontina Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad 8-Piece Cookware Set
8 pcUPC: 0001601710119
Get ready to whip up your favorite culinary masterpieces! Tramontina's 8 Pc Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set includes the essentials to equip your first kitchen or update your current one. Each piece is made with a three-layer construction that allows for even heating on all sides—on any cooktop! Ergonomically designed, cast stainless steel handles are riveted for a comfortable grip and easy control.
- Ideal for home and professional cooks
- Magnetic stainless steel (induction-ready)
- Tri-Ply Clad construction:
- 18/10 stainless steel
- Aluminum core
- 18/10 stainless steel lid
- Ergonomic, riveted stainless steel handle
- Compatible with all cooktops
- Oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C)
- Dishwasher safe.
- Lifetime warranty
Includes:
- 5 qt covered Dutch oven
- 8 in saute pan
- 10 in saute pan
- 2 qt covered sauce pan
- 3 qt covered sauce pan