Tramontina Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad 8-Piece Cookware Set

8 pcUPC: 0001601710119
Get ready to whip up your favorite culinary masterpieces! Tramontina's 8 Pc Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set includes the essentials to equip your first kitchen or update your current one. Each piece is made with a three-layer construction that allows for even heating on all sides—on any cooktop! Ergonomically designed, cast stainless steel handles are riveted for a comfortable grip and easy control.

  • Ideal for home and professional cooks
  • Magnetic stainless steel (induction-ready)
  • Tri-Ply Clad construction:
  • 18/10 stainless steel
  • Aluminum core
  • 18/10 stainless steel lid
  • Ergonomic, riveted stainless steel handle
  • Compatible with all cooktops
  • Oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C)
  • Dishwasher safe.
  • Lifetime warranty

Includes:

  • 5 qt covered Dutch oven
  • 8 in saute pan
  • 10 in saute pan
  • 2 qt covered sauce pan
  • 3 qt covered sauce pan