Tranquility™ Weighted Throw Blanket
15 lbUPC: 0002241500174
Product Details
The Tranquility Weighted Blanket includes one removable cover and one quilted blanket. This weighted blanket is soft and mimics the feeling of being held or hugged to help you relax and fall asleep. Comes with a removable cover that is hot water washable to kill germs and bacteria. The inner blanket is quilted with glass beads to evenly disperse pressure. Each blanket is filled with glass beads that are secured and evenly dispersed to provide gentle pressure. Each blanket has a Microban finish with antimicrobial product protection. For the best results, you should select a weight that is 8% to 12% of your total body weight. Isn’t it time that your blanket did more than keep you warm?
- Microban antimicrobial product protection
- "Deep Touch Pressure" (DTP) uses gentle pressure across the body
- Securely filled with small glass beads for a smooth texture
- Removable cover is hot water washable at 120 degrees
- The box-quilt design keeps the beads evenly distributed
- Multiple loops hold removable cover (not included) in place
- Hypoallergenic finish
- Dimensions: 48 inches length x 72 inches width