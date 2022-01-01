The Tranquility Weighted Blanket includes one removable cover and one quilted blanket. This weighted blanket is soft and mimics the feeling of being held or hugged to help you relax and fall asleep. Comes with a removable cover that is hot water washable to kill germs and bacteria. The inner blanket is quilted with glass beads to evenly disperse pressure. Each blanket is filled with glass beads that are secured and evenly dispersed to provide gentle pressure. Each blanket has a Microban finish with antimicrobial product protection. For the best results, you should select a weight that is 8% to 12% of your total body weight. Isn’t it time that your blanket did more than keep you warm?

Microban antimicrobial product protection

"Deep Touch Pressure" (DTP) uses gentle pressure across the body

Securely filled with small glass beads for a smooth texture

Removable cover is hot water washable at 120 degrees

The box-quilt design keeps the beads evenly distributed

Multiple loops hold removable cover (not included) in place

Hypoallergenic finish

Dimensions: 48 inches length x 72 inches width