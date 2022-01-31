Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (MSC Certified), Water, Egg Whites, Corn Starch, Sugar, Sorbitol, Contains 2% or Less of: King Crab Meat, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Extracts of Blue Crab, Snow Crab, Lobster and Alaska Pollock), Refined Fish Oil* (Anchovy, Sardine), Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Koji), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Carrageenan, Yam Flour, Potassium Chloride, Disodium Inosinate, Sodium Pyrophosphate, Soy Lecithin, Carmine, Paprika, Color Added. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible