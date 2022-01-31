Trans-Ocean® Seafood Snackers Imitation Crab Perspective: front
Trans-Ocean® Seafood Snackers Imitation Crab Perspective: back
Trans-Ocean® Seafood Snackers Imitation Crab

3 ozUPC: 0071516613804
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

Seafood Snackers is a gluten-free, heart healthy seafood snack that is ready-to-eat and easy to take on the go. It is made from sustainable Alaska Pollock that has been certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.

  • Seafood Snackers is a gluten-free seafood product.
  • Seafood Snackers is a quick lunch or on the go snack food.
  • Seafood Snackers is certified as a heart healthy food by the American Heart Association.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (MSC Certified), Water, Egg Whites, Corn Starch, Sugar, Sorbitol, Contains 2% or Less of: King Crab Meat, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Extracts of Blue Crab, Snow Crab, Lobster and Alaska Pollock), Refined Fish Oil* (Anchovy, Sardine), Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Koji), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Carrageenan, Yam Flour, Potassium Chloride, Disodium Inosinate, Sodium Pyrophosphate, Soy Lecithin, Carmine, Paprika, Color Added. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
