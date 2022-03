The Trapiche Vineyards tier is a collection of hand-harvested wines from grapes grown at 2,000 feet in elevation in Mendoza and aged in stainless steel tanks to bring out the fruit and acidity, providing fresh, pure flavors. This 100% Malbec has flavors of plums, cherries and vanilla. The ideal wine for grilled meat.

750ml Bottle

13.5% alcohol by volume