Travelers choice 3-Piece Dana point hardside luggage set was built to withstand any business or pleasure trip you wish to take it along. Its unique herringbone texture and design helps to prevent abrasive scratches and finger prints. Made of lightweight durable hard-shell materials. Hard-shell with textured finish prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints sleek multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system 360 degree 8-wheel spinners allow upright rolling in multiple directions 2-inch expandable feature offers more packing capacity carry-on features a built-in USB port and interior power bank compartment that provide quick connection to your portable electronic device for a quick charge.

Power bank compartment measures 9” W x 4” Lx 1” D. (Power bank not provided) top and side carry handles for easy lifting full interior lining and fully adjustable internal straps exterior.

Two spacious compartments, one with zippered closure to help divide and organize your content, and a main compartment with cross straps.

The 360-degree dual spinner wheels provide an effortless roll through any busy airline.

Full interior lining and fully adjustable internal straps

Hard-shell with textured finish prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints

Sleek Multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system

22-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 22”h x 14”w x 9.25”D + 2” Exp. (Weight 7.05 lbs.)

26-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 26”h x 16.5”W x 10.5”D + 2” Exp. (Weight 8.20 lbs.)

30-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 30”h x 19.5”W x 12”D + 2” Exp. (Weight 10.07 lbs.)