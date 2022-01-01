Hover to Zoom
Traveler's Choice Dana Point Expandable Hard-Shell Luggage Set with USB Port - Light Lavender
2 pcUPC: 0069439691917
Product Details
Travelers Choice 2-Piece Dana Point Hardside Luggage set was built to withstand any business or pleasure trip you wish to take it along. Its unique herringbone texture and design helps to prevent abrasive scratches and finger prints. The 360-degree dual spinner wheels provide an effortless roll through any busy airline. Easy to set apart on the conveyer belt, you will find yourself starting your travels in a breeze.
- Made of lightweight durable hard-shell materials
- Hard-shell with textured finish prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints sleek
- Multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system
- 360 degree 8-wheel spinners allow upright rolling in multiple directions
- 2-inch expandable feature offers more packing capacity carry-on
- Full interior lining and fully adjustable internal straps
- Hard-shell with textured finish prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints
- Sleek multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system
30-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 30”H x 19.5”W x 12”D + 2” Expansion. (10.07 lbs.)
Interior Product Dimensions: 27.5”H x 19”W x 11.5”D + 2” Expansion
22-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 22”H x 14”W x 9.25”D + 2” Expansion. (7.05 lbs.)
Interior Product Dimensions: 19.5”H x 13.5”W x 8.75”D + 2” Expansion