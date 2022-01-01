Travelers Choice 2-Piece Dana Point Hardside Luggage set was built to withstand any business or pleasure trip you wish to take it along. Its unique herringbone texture and design helps to prevent abrasive scratches and finger prints. The 360-degree dual spinner wheels provide an effortless roll through any busy airline. Easy to set apart on the conveyer belt, you will find yourself starting your travels in a breeze.

Made of lightweight durable hard-shell materials

Hard-shell with textured finish prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints sleek

Multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system

360 degree 8-wheel spinners allow upright rolling in multiple directions

2-inch expandable feature offers more packing capacity carry-on

Full interior lining and fully adjustable internal straps

Sleek multiple-stage retractable aluminum push-button handle system

30-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 30”H x 19.5”W x 12”D + 2” Expansion. (10.07 lbs.)

Interior Product Dimensions: 27.5”H x 19”W x 11.5”D + 2” Expansion

22-Inch Spinner Exterior Dimensions: 22”H x 14”W x 9.25”D + 2” Expansion. (7.05 lbs.)

Interior Product Dimensions: 19.5”H x 13.5”W x 8.75”D + 2” Expansion