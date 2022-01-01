Hover to Zoom
Traveler's Choice Elite Luggage Havana Spinner Luggage Set with USB Port - Teal
2 pcUPC: 0069439690969
Product Details
- Constructed of impact-resistant hardshell
- Carry-on features a built-in USB port and an interior power bank compartment
- 360-degree spinner wheels allow upright rolling in multiple directions
- Multiple-stage handle adjustment
- Telescopic handle system with push-button mechanism
29” Expandable Spinner Dimensions:
- Exterior Dimensions: 28.5”H x 20”W x 12”D + 2“Expansion (Weight 10.9 lbs.)
- Packing Dimensions: 26.5”H x 19.5”W x 11.5”D
21” Expandable Spinner with Smart USB Port Dimensions:
- Exterior Dimensions: 21”H x 14”W x 9.5”D + 2“Expansion (Weight 6.41 lbs.)
- Packing Dimensions: 19”H x 13.5”W x 9”D