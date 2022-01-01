Traveler's Choice Elite Luggage Softside Lightweight Rolling Luggage Set - Blue Perspective: front
Traveler's Choice Elite Luggage Softside Lightweight Rolling Luggage Set - Blue

4 pcUPC: 0069439681344
Product Details

  • The set includes 4 rolling suitcases.
  • Recessed inline skate wheels provide quiet rolling.
  • Retractable handle system has push-button mechanism.
  • Riveted and padded top and side carry handles make lifting a breeze
  • Interior is fully-lined and has compression straps that secure your belongings during travel.
  • The set is made of 100% polyester.

32” Rolling Upright Dimensions:

  • Overall Dimensions: 32”H x 19.5”W x 10”D
  • Packing Capacity: 31”H x 19.5”W x 10”D

28” Rolling Upright Dimensions:

  • Overall Dimensions: 28.5”H x 18”W x 9.5”D
  • Packing Capacity: 27.25”H x 17.5”W x 9.25”D

24” Rolling Upright Dimensions:

  • Overall Dimensions: 24.5”H x 15.5”W x 8.75”D
  • Packing Capacity: 23.25”H x 15”W x 8.5”D

20” Rolling Upright Dimensions:

  • Overall Dimensions: 20.5”H x 14”W x 7.5”D
  • Packing Capacity: 19.25”H x 13.5”W x 7.25”D